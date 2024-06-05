Zoe Reynolds, leader of the Philly pop-rock project Kississippi, has announced that her new EP damned if i do it for you is coming later this summer. It’ll be her first release since her 2021 LP Mood Ring, and she’s previewing it today with the lead single “Last Time,” which she made with Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, who just announced her own new album.

Billed as a “breakup banger,” “Last Time” was inspired by the hellish universal experience of running into your ex at the gig. Reynolds recalls: “As I took the stage with only a drum machine and mic, it hit me that I was essentially doing karaoke to these songs about unrequited love, knowing that the person I wrote them about was in the next room with someone else. ‘Last Time’ is about realizing someone you love has moved on before you know it, and the irony of having to do it live, in front of an audience.”

But “Last Time” is way more triumphant than woeful, evoking the euphoria that ensues when you’ve finally accepted that a relationship has officially run its course. “K-I-S-S, you can kiss my ass goodbye,” Reynolds chants over a sticky pop hook.

Listen to “Last Time” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Smaller Half”

02 “Last Time”

03 “Jesus Freak”

04 “Bird Song”

damned if i do it for you is out 7/26 via Amuseio AB.