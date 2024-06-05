Last month, Illuminati Hotties shared the restless “Can’t Be Still,” which earned a spot on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the project of Sarah Tudzin is announcing a new album titled Power and releasing the single “Didn’t,” which features Cavetown.

“Can’t Be Still” appears on the LP as the opener. Power follows the 2022’s Let Me Do One More, which was our Album Of The Week. In the time since, Tudzin has aided with the production and/or engineering of boygenius’ the record, Weyes Blood’s And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, Cloud Nothings’ Final Summer, Speedy Ortiz’s Rabbit Rabbit, and more. Watch the “Didn’t” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Can’t Be Still”

02 “I Would Like, Still Love You”

03 “Throw (Life Raft)”

04 “Rot”

05 “Falling In Love With Somebody Better”

06 “The L”

07 “Sleeping In”

08 “Didn’t” (Feat. Cavetown)

09 “You Are Not Who You Were”

10 “What’s The Fuzz”

11 “YSL”

12 “Power”

13 “Everything Changes”

Power is out 8/23 on Hopeless.