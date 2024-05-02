Though Illuminati Hotties’ last album was 2021’s Let Me Do One More (which was our Album Of The Week), Sarah Tudzin has been busy. Among other commitments, the LA musician was heavily involved in the boygenius album (winning a Grammy for her efforts), mixed Cloud Nothings’ new record Final Summer, and produced the forthcoming Guppy LP Something Is Happening… Today, Illuminati Hotties are back with the aptly titled track “Can’t Be Still,” a taste of their next album.

“I find that something I have in common with most people that I talk to lately is the immense fear of and inability to be alone with ourselves,” Tudzin explained in a statement. “Constant motion, avoidance, restlessness — anything to keep myself from stagnating have always been my coping mechanisms when my inner monologue starts to get loud.”

Tudzin will be heading on tour this fall with Daffo and Maddie Ross. Below, check out the “Can’t Be Still” video — directed by the Armed’s Tony Wolski — and the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room^*

09/26 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah^*

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel^*

09/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos^*

10/04 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux^

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court^

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge^

10/08 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club^

10/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium^

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^

10/11 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary^

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall^

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair^

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church^

10/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat^

10/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ The End^

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada^

10/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

* with Maddie Ross