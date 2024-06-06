Bay Area slowcore trio Sour Widows are gearing up to share their new album Revival Of A Friend at the end of the month. So far, they’ve released a few singles including “Witness,” “I-90,” and “Cherish,” and now they’re giving a final preview of the record with “Big Dogs.”

Sour Widows cite bands like Duster, Bedhead, and Slint as major inspirations, and you can definitely feel their influence here. “Big Dogs” starts with some spare, meandering guitar riffs, looping behind Susanna Thomson and Maia Sinaiko’s vocal melodies until it grows into one gnarly wall of sound. Of the song’s meaning, Sinaiko explains in a press release:

Once upon a time there were two twin brothers named Albert and Henry. They lived in a beautiful house at the end of a long quiet street. Albert and Henry were very big and strong, so big and so strong people were almost scared of them when they walked by. But on the inside, Albert and Henry felt small, like children, afraid of the world and the people in it. That’s why they stayed in the beautiful house at the end of the long quiet street. Out of sight, undisturbed, the twin brothers ran free, rolling in the leaves on the lawn, chasing birds, or cats into trees. Because they were dogs. The biggest dogs I’ve ever seen.

Listen to “Big Dogs” below.

Revival Of A Friend is out 6/28 via Exploding In Sound.