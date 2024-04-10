Over the past four years, the Bay Area trio Sour Widows have put out some quietly revelatory songs, mostly collected on a pair of EPs, 2020’s self-titled and 2021’s Crossing Over. In the last couple of years, they’ve shared two singles, “Witness” and “I-90,” and they’re finally announcing their debut full-length album, which is called Revival Of A Friend. It’ll be out at the end of June. Today, they’re sharing “Cherish” from it, a slow-build simmer that crackles into a seasick harmony: “I wanna be cherished by you/ Not feared by you.”

“’Cherish’ is a plea for love disguised as a curse against the world,” the band’s Maia Sinaiko explains. “I started struggling with my mental health in my late teens, and the loss of my partner at age 21 – as well as the tumult of our relationship – exacerbated those issues.” Sinaiko continued:

I was a very angry person, and I went through several years of being emotionally volatile. Both wanting to connect and be seen while being enraged at the state of my life, I would lash out just to make contact with someone, even if that contact was hurtful. To cherish something is to love it for all that it is. The song says everything I couldn’t say to my family and friends in that grief-stricken state; I hope it can serve as a reminder that we all deserve to be cherished through our hardships, even when we are at our most difficult to love.

Watch a video directed by Carr Conaway below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Dogs”

02 “Revival”

03 “Witness”

04 “I-90”

05 “Initiation”

06 “Gold Thread”

07 “Cherish”

08 “FTGE”

09 “Shadow Of A Dove”

10 “Staring Into Heaven / Shining”

TOUR DATES:

6/20 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room *

6/21 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

7/10 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

7/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

7/13 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

7/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

* w/ Teethe

Revival Of A Friend is out 6/28 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.