Over the summer, Bay Area band Sour Widows shared their first new track — “Witness” — since last year’s Crossing Over EP. Now, Maia Sinaiko, Susanna Thomson, and Max Edelman are back with another new track, “I-90,” which they produced in collaboration with engineer Maryam Qudus.

As Maia Sinaiko explains, “I-90” was written in 2017 after the tragic loss of their partner:

I wrote “I-90” at a time when all I could do was make music alone in my room. Day to day life was a constant cycling through memories of places, feelings and experiences of which I was now the sole keeper. I found that the most mundane memories – driving in my partner’s car, the rural midwest landscapes of my college town – felt priceless, acting as vivid portals into what was now an irrevocable part of my life. The endlessness of grief supersedes the normal passage of time and the people we lose remain in places we can never go back to. It’s magic and terrible all at once; that is what this song is about.

Listen to “I-90” below, and keep an eye out for news of Sour Widows’ forthcoming full-length debut.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place *

10/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy *

12/03 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ^

* w/ Duster

^ w/ Torrey & Living Hour