Sour Widows – “Crossing Over”

The Bay Area-based band Sour Widows released their self-titled debut EP around this time last year and today they’re announcing its follow-up, another EP called Crossing Over. They’re also sharing its languidly sprawling title track, which sounds warm and lilting and achingly searching. It takes place on a long drive when the rumble of the car wheels is both a comfort and makes you feel terribly small. “Rain fills the drive/ And the radiator crying,” goes the chorus. “I just lay still/ Something in me crossing over in me.”

“This one is pretty literally about my experience being in a cross country long distance relationship, and the way it forced me to reckon with choice and sacrifice, make peace with it,” the band’s Susanna Thomson said in a statement. “I can try my best to have it all, make a time and space for everything it is I value, but at the end of the day I have to accept the way my life fractures because of how I live it. As long as I’m pursuing what it is I want to do the most, I think I’ll always feel that heightened presence of choice and sacrifice.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Look The Other Way”

02 “Crossing Over”

03 “Bathroom Stall”

04 “Walk All Day”

The Crossing Over EP is out 4/23 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.