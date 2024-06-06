I only have good things to say about Ends Of Sanity, the head-crushing North Carolina heavy hardcore band that shares members with groups like Magnitude and Life’s Question. Ends Of Sanity released a great demo in 2021, and they followed it with the even better EP Eligible To Die last year. Now, Ends Of Sanity are working on a new record, and they’ve just dropped a new two-song promo.

“E.O.S.,” one of the new Ends Of Sanity tracks, is a minute-long mosh-call statement of intent. “Not Alone,” the other one, is a full-on singalong anthem. Both tracks are fast and heavy and deeply satisfying, and both of them show a real fury and vitality. Below, check out both tracks and Ends Of Sanity’s upcoming shows.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/e-o-s">E.O.S. by Ends Of Sanity</a>

TOUR DATES:

8/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ This Is Hardcore

8/08 – Amityville, NY @ AMH *^

8/09 – Manchester, NH @ Jewel Backroom *^

8/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Nineteen Seventy Eight *

8/12 – Buffalo, NY @ Casa Di Francesca’s *

9/22 – Worcester, MA @ New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

10/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

* with Bayway & Hold My Own

^ with Blood Runs Cold

“E.O.S.” b/w “Not Alone” is out now on DAZE.