So far this year, Olof Dreijer dropped the Coral EP and remixed Björk and Rosalía’s “Oral.” Today, the Swedish DJ and producer is announcing a collaborative EP with Diva Cruz titled Brujas. The title track is out now.

“I’m very excited about sharing this music with the world especially since it’s been a few years in the making,” Dreijer said. “I’m very grateful to work with Diva. She has shown me a new world of music and I feel like I keep evolving and learning new things all the time, especially with our new live show when playing percussion together.”

Diva Cruz added, “I dream to empower everyone who feels outside the box with my lyrics. It is so sad to see children singing and dancing to music made by male artists whose lyrics degrade women, and on top of that, they win prestigious awards while doing so. I dream for a better world and especially Latin America, which needs to change the macho perspective and work together for a better world for everyone.”

Along with making solo material, Dreijer is one half of the electronic duo the Knife. Diva Cruz is a Colombian percussionist, singer, songwriter, and DJ based in Stockholm. Check out “Brujas” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Acuyuye”

02 “Black Queen”

03 “Brujas”

Brujas is out 6/28 on Dekmantel.