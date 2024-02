Last year, the Knife’s Olof Dreijer broke a long dry spell with two new releases, a collaborative EP with Mt. Sims and the Rosa Rugosa EP, his first new solo music in over a decade. He’s thankfully not slowing down. Today, Dreijer has announced a track-track EP called Coral, which will be out at the beginning of March. He’s also sharing its title track, which you can check out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Coral”

02 “Flora”

03 “Hazel”

The Coral EP is out 3/6 via AD93.