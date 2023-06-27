The Knife’s Olof Dreijer has mainly kept to the shadows for the past decade, though this past year he’s started to re-emerge a bit. He co-produced a handful of tracks on Fever Ray’s new album Radical Romantics — a very welcome sibling reunion — and earlier this month he released a collaborative EP with Mt. Sims. And today, Dreijer is back with his first solo track since 2009, “Rosa Rugosa.”

“I’m very happy to be back making music again after some time doing other things,” he said in a press release. “I’m surprised to see how much fun I’m having making my own music after a longer period of working on other people’s projects… I’ve been trying to make some colorful, energetic music with emotional melodies, I hope there is room for that out on the dance floors.”

Check out “Rosa Rugosa” below.

“Rosa Rugosa” is out now via Hessle Audio.