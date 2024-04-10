Björk Is DJing In Brooklyn Next Month With Jlin, Eartheater, Shygirl, & More

Last month, Björk featured on Jlin’s new song “Borealis.” She also narrated a documentary about fungi that premiered in January. Now, the Icelandic pop mystic is getting ready to do a DJ set in Brooklyn next month.

According to this AXS ticket page, Björk will be DJing alongside Eartheater, Sega Bodega, and Shygirl, with Jlin and Mun Sing doing regular performances. It’ll be her first NYC appearance since her Cornucopia Tour five years ago, and it’ll take place on May 10 under the K Bridge Park (where Four Tet also has shows next month). Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10am.

In other Björk news, Olof Dreijer, formerly one half of the Knife, has remixed “Oral,” the track that Björk and Rosalía released last year. Here’s his take on it: