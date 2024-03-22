Jlin – “Borealis” (Feat. Björk)

New Music March 22, 2024 11:28 AM By Tom Breihan

Today, the great experimental electronic producer Jlin releases her new album Akoma. It’s her first proper full-length since 2017’s stunning Black Origami, and it features collaborations with avant-garde greats Philip Glass, Kronos Quartet, and, most intriguingly, Björk. We already posted the early tracks “The Precision Of Infinity,” “Auset,” and “Summon,” but Jlin kept her album-opening Björk collab “Borealis” close to the fest. Today, that song is here, and so is the rest of the LP.

Jlin already released a Björk remix, but “Borealis” is billed as their first-ever full-on collaboration. Honestly, though, Björk’s contributions are minimal. It’s not like she’s singing over a Jlin beat. Instead, her voice is a ghostly sample that’s sprinkled minimally throughout the track. But if Björk’s name brings more involvement to what Jlin’s doing, that’s cool, since the track itself is a real headbender. Check it out below.

And while you’re at it, you might as well streak all of Akoma below.

Akoma is out now on Planet Mu.

