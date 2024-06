Last month, Isabella Lovestory released the song “Botoxxx” and teased a new album arriving this fall. Today, the Honduran pop and reggaeton singer is heightening the anticipation further with the racy “VIP.”

The track was produced by Chicken. Lovestory co-directed the music video with Kamala Cutrone, out tomorrow morning. Her next album will follow her critically acclaimed 2022 debut Amor Hardcore. Hear “VIP” below.