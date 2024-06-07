Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Releases Six Hours Of Music From Dance Performance CHIROPTERA

Last November, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter teamed with artist JR and choreographer Damien Jallet on a performance involving 154 dancers in the forecourt of the Paris Opera House. CHIROPTERA, the soundtrack for that performance, is out today. The official soundtrack is EP-length, but Bangalter has also released five hours and 50 minutes of music from the project under the title CHIROPTERA MATIERE PREMIERE.

ALETHEIA 19, a sound installation Bangalter cooked up after CHIROPTERA, opens today in the Espace Saint-Claude in Paris. It consists of 19 “monophonic microgrooves cut on vinyl and presented in a simultaneous unsynchronised playback” and is part of DANS LA LUMIERE, JR’s fourth exhibition at Galerie Perrotin in Paris. ALETHEIA 19 runs through June 15.

Below, check out a wealth of new music related to CHIROPTERA. You’ll find the two tracks from the EP, “CHIROPTERA” and “CHIROPTERA (Solo Intro),” plus the six-hour CHIROPTERA MATIERE PREMIERE and a video of November’s performance.

CHIROPTERA and CHIROPTERA MATIERE PREMIERE are out now via Bangalter’s Alberts & Gothmaan label. Pre-order the EP on vinyl here.