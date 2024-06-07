Twen – “Lucky Onze”

Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones, the Nashville duo known as Twen, have been dropping a new song on us every few months. In December, it was the breakbeat-laced alt-rock ballad “SeaStar.” In April, it was “Stunts,” another pop-leaning alt track, which earned a Cake comparison from our own Tom Breihan. Today we get “Lucky Onze,” a high-energy midtempo sway that mixes lots of psych-pop guitar action with another extremely ’90s electronic backbeat. It’s a pleasant song that you can enjoy for yourself below.

