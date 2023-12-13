Twen – “SeaStar”

New Music December 13, 2023 11:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, the reverb-happy Nashville DIY duo Twen released their album One Stop Shop today, they’ve followed that LP with a new single called “SeaStar.” It’s a rich, layered song about feeling adrift: “Just need a breath to know what you are/ Hanging around like we’re seastars.”

For “SeaStar,” the duo of Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones have put together a dense, intricate track, putting a dusty breakbeat under a whole lot of liquid guitar noodling. It sounds a bit like bittersweet early-’00s adult-contempo alt-rock in the Coldplay/Dido vein, but it’s weirder and more fractured than that. Check it out below.

