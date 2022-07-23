Stream Twen’s Riff & Reverb-Packed New Album One Stop Shop

Nashville DIY duo Twen — Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones — first announced their long-awaited follow-up to 2019’s debut LP Awestruck in June, and before that they released a spate of one-off tracks. In December, we heard “HaHaHome,” followed by “Bore U” in February, and “Dignitary Life” in March. Last month, along with announcing One Stop Shop, Twen shared the final single, “Feeling In Love (From The Waist Down).” Now, the full album is available to stream. Packed to the gills with rowdy riffs, reverb-filled vocals, and propulsive rhythms, One Stop Shop is produced and mixed by Ian Jones and mastered by Joey Oaxaca. Check it out below.

