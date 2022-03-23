Twen – “Dignitary Life”

Nashville indie rockers Twen don’t seem to be on any particular release timetable. Instead, Jane Fitzsimmons and Ian Jones just seem to put out new songs whenever they feel like it. Twen released their debut album Awestruck in 2019, and since then, it’s just been a song or two at a time. In the past few months, Twen have released a couple of really good singles, “HaHaHome” and “Bore U.” Today, they’ve dropped another one.

“Dignitary Life” is a fuzzy and propulsive indie rock song with some cool riffs and some big melodies. Over a catchy, twinkly guitar-rock churn, Jane Fitzsimmons describes someone who sounds deeply uncomfortable before admitting to feeling the same way: “You are my kind/ Our fates are tied/ What’s yours is mine.” Check out this particular introvert anthem below.

