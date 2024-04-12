Last year, the Nashville DIY duo Twen released their album One Stop Shop and followed it with the one-off single “SeaStar.” Today, Twen have another new jam, and it fits right into their growing catalog of loopy, deapan, personality-driven music.

The new Twen song is all about how surviving in the world today feels like performing feats of death-defying derring-do, again and again: “By motorbike or plane/ You need extreme motion to get through these days.” The track starts out as a bemused half-rap sort of thing before exploding into a catchy alt-rock chorus. I rarely have the opportunity to compare other bands to Cake, so I am taking full advantage right now. Check it out below.