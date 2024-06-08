Young Thug Trial Witness Arrested On The Stand For Refusing To Testify

Young Thug’s RICO case trial has been chaotic, from the stabbing of YSL defendant Shannon Stillwell to the arrest of YSL lawyer Nicole Fegan. On Friday, a key witness was taken into custody after refusing to testify.

Kenneth Copeland, also known as Lil Woody, had immunity but did not cooperate and instead exercised his Fifth Amendment right. He was warned that if he didn’t testify, he would be held in contempt. Last year, a video leaked of Copeland revealing an alleged Young Thug murder plot in an interrogation. Watch a clip of Copeland on the stand below.