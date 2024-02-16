Young Thug is not the only one on trial in the RICO case against his organization Young Slime Life. A handful of affiliates are also facing gang-related charges. And now, so is one of their lawyers.

Attorney Nicole Fegan represents YSL member Tenquarius Mender, whose trial was split off from the main YSL RICO case in 2023. As WSB-TV reports, Fegan was arrested on suspicion that she’d contacted a suspect in a shooting of two men Sept. 27, 2022.

Fegan allegedly called a suspect who she was not representing as an attorney to inform him that there were warrants out for his arrest and advise him to dispose of his phone. She was arrested today and was expected to be arraigned in Fulton Country on charges of participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.