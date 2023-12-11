Young Thug Trial Delayed Due To Stabbing Of YSL Defendant Shannon Stillwell

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) and members of his rap crew YSL are on trial in Georgia as Fulton County prosecutors try to prove that the group is actually a criminal gang with ties to the bloods. The RICO case has generated lots of headlines so far, such as when the judge controversially ruled rap lyrics can be submitted as evidence against the defendants or when Thug’s lawyer tried to pass off “THUG” as an acronym meaning “Truly Humbled Under God.” Now the trial is on pause because one of Thug’s fellow defendants has been stabbed.

As the New York Times reports, Shannon Stillwell, aka SB or Shannon Jackson, was stabbed in Fulton County jail Sunday night. The facility, known as Rice Street, has faced criticism for allowing violent disorder within its walls. “He is with us — he is alive,” Stillwell’s lawyer Max Schardt told the Times. “But I fear that it was serious.” He planned to gather more information on Stillwell’s condition this afternoon.

UPDATE: The trial is delayed until Jan. 2 due to Stillwell’s stabbing, Jewel Wicker reports. Fulton County issued a statement indicating Stillwell was stabbed in the stomach by fellow inmate Willie Brown.