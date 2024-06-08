Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News June 8, 2024 1:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News June 8, 2024 1:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, a viral video showed Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie in 2016. He apologized, and was hit with a seventh lawsuit shortly after. On Friday, Howard University announced they were revoking the honorary degree they gave the hip-hop mogul in 2014.

In addition, The Howard University Board of Trustees is ceasing its scholarship in Combs’ name and terminating a 2016 “gift agreement” in which Combs pledged $1 million through his foundation.

“This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree,” the institution said in a statement. “Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

On Tuesday, Revolt announced that Combs had sold his stake in the company. He founded the media enterprise in 2013.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Black Keys Part With Managers After Botched Arena Tour

3 days ago 0

The Beatles Biopics Reportedly Cast Their Fab Four

3 days ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2024 So Far

5 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest