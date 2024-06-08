Howard University Revokes Diddy’s Honorary Degree

Last month, a viral video showed Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting Cassie in 2016. He apologized, and was hit with a seventh lawsuit shortly after. On Friday, Howard University announced they were revoking the honorary degree they gave the hip-hop mogul in 2014.

In addition, The Howard University Board of Trustees is ceasing its scholarship in Combs’ name and terminating a 2016 “gift agreement” in which Combs pledged $1 million through his foundation.

“This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree,” the institution said in a statement. “Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”

On Tuesday, Revolt announced that Combs had sold his stake in the company. He founded the media enterprise in 2013.