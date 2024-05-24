Diddy Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults In Seventh Lawsuit

A seventh lawsuit has been filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to NBC. April Lampros alleges that the hip-hop mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a fashion student in New York City over 20 years ago.

Lampros claims Combs promised to mentor her and provide industry connections before becoming “aggressive” and “coercive.” The suit says she met him 1994 while she was studying at FIT, and that Combs sexually assaulted her four times. The first occurrence was in 1995, after they met at a Manhattan bar, where Combs pressured her to drink alcohol. After a few sips, she felt “uneasy” and was guided to a car with Combs. At a hotel, Combs forced himself on top of her and forcibly kissed her. Despite her pleas to stop, Combs undressed her, and she passed out as he raped her, the suit says.

Combs sent gifts, cards and flowers to Lampros for months following the incident. She agreed to meet him to discuss business opportunities and give him another chance. The next assault was in 1995, as the two were on their way to dinner and a slightly inebriated Combs forced Lampros onto her knees in the parking garage. He proceeded to unzip his pants and force her to perform oral sex. Afterward, Lampros expressed her “decision to distance herself,” which led to Combs threatening to physically harm her and blacklist her across the fashion industry.

The third encounter transpired in 1996. The suit claims Combs forced Lampros to engage in sexual acts with his girlfriend Kim Porter — who passed in 2018 from pneumonia — after forcing them to take ecstasy.

By 1998, Lampros ended her relationship with Combs. She also claims Porter and Combs got her fired from a bar after noticing she worked there. Porter allegedly told Lampros’ manager that Lampros attempted to poison Porter in a move that Lampros believes was retaliation.

Roughly two years later, Combs and Lampros ran into each other at an event and Combs said he missed her, then called her for days after she refused to leave with him, asking if she would see him at his apartment. She “reluctantly” agreed for him to come to her apartment. Combs grabbed her and forced himself on her, kissing and touching her without her consent. After fighting him off, she reached for her door and asked Combs to leave.

Years after cutting ties with Combs, Lampros says she discovered Combs recorded them having sex without her knowledge and showed the recording to others.

In a statement shared today, Lampros said, “I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did.”

Earlier this week, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Combs for sexual assault. In February, Lil Rod filed a lawsuit for sexual misconduct. In December, a woman identifying only as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit for gang-raping her when she was 17 years old. In November, Joi Dickerson-Neal and another woman identifying only as Jane Doe filed lawsuits for sexual assault. That same month, Cassie filed a lawsuit for sexual abuse and the case was settled within two days.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.