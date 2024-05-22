Diddy Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Model In 2003 In Latest Lawsuit

Last week, a surveillance video of Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 was leaked, and the hip-hop mogul addressed it on Instagram. Today, former model Crystal McKinney filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of forcing her to perform oral sex on him at his New York City recording studio in 2003.

According to The New York Times, the complaint claims that McKinney was 22 when an unnamed fashion designer invited her to attend a Men’s Fashion Week event at a Manhattan restaurant. She met Combs there, and he invited her into his recording studio later that evening. She was given alcohol and marijuana that she later believed was laced. Combs allegedly led her to the bathroom and shoved her head down to his crotch. After she refused, he forced her to perform oral sex on him. The lawsuit says she lost consciousness shortly after, and later awakened in a cab and realized that she had been sexually assaulted.

McKinney is the sixth person to come forward with allegations against Combs. In November of last year, Cassie sued him for sexual abuse and the case was settled within two days. That same month, Joi Dickerson-Neal and a woman identified only as Jane Doe accused Combs of sexual assault in two more lawsuits. In December, a woman also identifying only as Jane Doe accused him of gang-raping her when she was 17 years old in another lawsuit. The latest lawsuit was in February, in which Lil Rod accused him of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent sold his multi-part documentary about the allegations against Combs to Netflix, according to TMZ. There was reportedly a bidding war over the series.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.