Lit Thank Kelly Clarkson For Singing “My Own Worst Enemy” By Covering “Breakaway”

It’s about time someone thanks Kelly Clarkson for her covers. The pop singer performs renditions of songs on her show’s Kellyoke segment, and a while back she took on Lit’s pop-punk classic “My Own Worst Enemy.” Now, the band is expressing gratitude by sharing a cover of her 2004 hit “Breakaway.”

“Kelly Clarkson has covered ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ on multiple occasions so we decided to do something fun and rock one of her big smash hits,” Lit wrote on Instagram. They added that the track was originally written by Avril Lavigne. “We recorded one this while on the run. Tour buses, airstream trailers and wherever else we could plug in with our talented boy @imtaylorcarroll who co-produced this one. Hope y’all dig it as much as we do! Add it to your summer playlists!! Love yall.”

Hear Lit’s cover of “Breakaway” below, alongside Clarkson’s cover of “My Own Worst Enemy.”