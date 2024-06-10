This Is Lorelei — the solo project of Water From Your Eyes member Nate Amos — is getting ready to share his new album Box For Buddy, Box For Star this Friday. So far, we’ve heard a few really good singles including “Dancing In The Club,” “I’m All Fucked Up,” and “Where’s Your Love Now,” and we’re getting one last preview today with “Perfect Hand.”

“Perfect Hand” is on Amos’ chiller side, built on a drum machine beat and a simple yet romantic-sounding piano riff that makes me want to lay in some grass and contemplate every life decision I’ve ever made. “‘Perfect Hand’ is about clarity in the muck,” Amos explains in a press release. “You’ve been headed in a direction so long you don’t know why anymore, and suddenly there’s a moment when you remember and it brings you peace of some kind, like waking up in a good way.”

Listen to the track below.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star is out 6/14 via Double Double Whammy.