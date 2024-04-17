Last month, New York’s This Is Lorelei, the solo project of Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes, announced new album Box For Buddy, Box For Star, his Double Double Whammy debut after a slew of self-releases. He shared “Dancing In The Club,” and now he’s back with the endearing, jittery gem “I’m All Fucked Up.”

“‘I’m All Fucked Up’ is just me trying to diagnose/comfort/scold my younger self — an amalgamation of real experiences I had jumbled and reset in inaccurate but contextually relevant locations,” Amos explained in a statement.

The anecdotes really are jumbled together, the fragments overlapping as they pass in a whirlwind, some lyrics jarring and others almost magical: “Sometimes I trace the stains that you left in my car/ And it makes me wanna cry so I write another song,” he sings at one point, amongst scenes of impulsive haircuts, nosebleeds, chases after dogs, fires, and more. Check it out below.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star is out 6/14 on Double Double Whammy.