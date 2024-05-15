Water From Your Eyes’ Nate Amos has a new This Is Lorelei album, Box For Buddy, Box For Star, coming out in June. He’s shared “Dancing In The Club” and “I’m All Fucked Up” from it so far, and today he’s sharing a third single, “Where’s Your Love Now.” He describes it as “equal parts diary entry and song study – trying to use longstanding singer/songwriter strategies to write about the balance between maintaining self-worth and living with a policy of forgiveness.” Listen below.

Box For Buddy, Box For Star is out 6/14 via Double Double Whammy.