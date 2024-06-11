Zsela’s New Music Video Is The First Filmed With Apple Vision Pro

Zsela’s debut album Big For You is arriving this Friday, and she’s just dropped a new song from it called “Not Your Angel” following the April single “Lily Of The Nile.” Its release arrives just a day after Apple shared details of their new AI strategy called “Apple Intelligence,” a crucial feature of their wild “spatial computer” headset, the Vision Pro. The accompanying music video for “Not Your Angel” is the first music video shot on Apple’s Vision Pro.

The “Not Your Angel” video puts the viewer in the POV of the “lover” Zsela sings to in the song. We follow her through some woods, a warehouse, and eventually an empty skateboarding bowl. The song sounds nice, but personally, I can’t watch the video without getting motion sickness. (When they debuted their iPhone 15 Pro, Apple similarly teamed up with Olivia Rodrigo for her “get him back!” video, which I found much easier to stomach.)

“We chose to film with Vision Pro due to its unique ability to capture a person’s natural field of vision, a first-person perspective, as multiple individuals interact with Zsela,” director Ethan Skaates said. “This feature was crucial in creating a sense of intimacy between Zsela and the viewer. The result brings Zsela’s music to life in a way that has never been done before.” Of the song itself, here’s what Zsela had to say:

At its core, ‘Not Your Angel’ is a love letter about a deep desire to be met for the ever-changing you. A desire to challenge the inherent fear of feeling like someone is slipping away just because they are changing. I could say that about a lover, a friend, family or even myself. Instead creating more space for welcoming all the yous that fit in you.

If you’re not looking to spend a few grand on a Vision Pro for yourself, Apple Intelligence has a few updates for the everyman: Siri will supposedly do a better job at interacting with messages, calendars, emails, and third party apps, and new devices will now feature ChatGPT. With those high-tech updates, Apple also claims their approach will offer more privacy protections and security features. Meh.

Check out the “Not Your Angel” video below.

Big For You is out 6/14 on Mexican Summer.