Amy Allen was a cowriter on “Espresso,” the song that shot Sabrina Carpenter to a new level of fame, and “Please Please Please,” the Carpenter single that has a chance to debut at #1 next week. She’s also worked with pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles. But if you heard Allen’s own recent track “girl with a problem,” you know her own music leans indie.

Today Allen announced her self-titled debut album and shared its opening track, “darkside.” It’s an airy ballad in the Phoebe Bridgers/Soccer Mommy mold, with a robust chorus and an arrangement full of lush background sounds. Allen says the song is about “learning to show your true self to someone you love, and how that can be painful and beautiful at the same time.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “darkside”

02 “girl with a problem”

03 “pillar”

04 “weirdo”

05 “reason 2 forgive”

06 “the american”

07 “even forever”

08 “break”

09 “unafraid”

10 “kind sadness”

11 “to love me”

12 “choices”

Amy Allen is out 8/23 via Kenny + Betty. Pre-order it here.