Earlier this year, Louis Cole announced his new album nothing. So far the LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has shared “Things Will Fall Apart” and “Life,” and today he’s back with “These Dreams Are Killing Me.”

“These Dreams Are Killing Me,” according to Cole, “sits in that perfect phantom zone between sad and happy.” It’s definitely riveting, whether it’s the grand orchestration or the repetition of the morbid title, which sounds like a jolly sentiment by the time the song is over. Check it out below.

nothing is out 8/9 on Brainfeeder.