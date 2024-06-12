Louis Cole – “These Dreams Are Killing Me”

New Music June 12, 2024 6:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Louis Cole – “These Dreams Are Killing Me”

New Music June 12, 2024 6:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Louis Cole announced his new album nothing. So far the LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist has shared “Things Will Fall Apart” and “Life,” and today he’s back with “These Dreams Are Killing Me.”

“These Dreams Are Killing Me,” according to Cole, “sits in that perfect phantom zone between sad and happy.” It’s definitely riveting, whether it’s the grand orchestration or the repetition of the morbid title, which sounds like a jolly sentiment by the time the song is over. Check it out below.

nothing is out 8/9 on Brainfeeder.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

3 days ago 0

Roger Daltrey Is Pissed That Concertgoers Can Look Up His Recent Setlists: “The Internet’s Ruined The Live Shows For Me”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest