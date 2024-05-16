Louis Cole is releasing a new album, nothing, in August, the latest in a string of releases from the always busy Los Angeles producer and jack of all trades. He shared lead single “Things Will Fall Apart” from it last month, and today he’s back with another single, “Life.” “I really like this song,” Cole said in a statement. “There’s not a lot of crunchy, nuclear bomb orchestra funk out there with pretty chords, and I think this track helps fill that void.” Listen below.

nothing is out 8/9 via Brainfeeder.