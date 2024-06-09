We’re pretty excited about Chappell Roan right now, as are a lot of people who caught her set at Governors Ball in New York earlier today. The easy-to-love pop star emerged onstage from a big apple, wearing — what else? — full Lady Liberty drag. She also debuted a brand-new song.

There’s not a whole lot of footage available yet, but it appears that this song is called “Subway” — the New York City theme continues! Much like her previous standalone single “Good Luck, Babe!,” “Subway” has a bit of an ’80s ballad vibe to it, emphasized by lyrics like “it’s not over ’til it’s over.” It’s a lot more mellow than “Red Wine Supernova” or “Femininomenon.”

Later in the set Roan introduced “My Kink Is Karma” by revealing she turned down an invitation to perform at the White House: “This is a response to the White House, who asked me to preform for Pride. We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.”

Check out fan-captured footage below.

oh i fucking love chappell roan. pic.twitter.com/sWZD1LEUIU — Ari 🧸ྀི (@arianasupland) June 9, 2024