Do you think Brit-rock icon Paul Weller teared up while watching Barbie? I would’ve said no, but now that’s on the table. Weller, the former leader of the Jam and the Style Council, recently released his new solo album 66. While doing the promotional rounds, he sang what I’d call an emotionally invested version of Eilish’s Oscar-winning Barbie ballad “What Was I Made For?“

Paul Weller recently did a live-in-studio Sofa Session for Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio show. He sang a couple of his own songs, and he also busted out a “What Was I Made For?” cover that works a whole lot better than I might’ve expected. Weller mentions that his daughter put him onto Billie Eilish, and his voice sounds really nice on this one. Below, hear Weller’s cover and Eilish’s original.

Weller should do “Lunch” next.