Detroit indie rockers and former Waxahatchee backing band Bonny Doon just kicked off their tour of Australia. With the setting in mind, they chose to cover a song by Melbourne’s beloved Eddy Current Suppression Ring at the first gig, never mind that it was in Sydney. As a fellow American, I say: Close enough! Watch them burn through “Memory Lane” below, and wonder whether Eddy Current will ever follow up 2019’s All In Good Time. (All in good time, I suppose.)

The recent Bonny Doon single “Clock Keeps Ticking” was great, by the way.