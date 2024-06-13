Watch Bonny Doon Cover Eddy Current Suppression Ring At Sydney Tour Kickoff
Detroit indie rockers and former Waxahatchee backing band Bonny Doon just kicked off their tour of Australia. With the setting in mind, they chose to cover a song by Melbourne’s beloved Eddy Current Suppression Ring at the first gig, never mind that it was in Sydney. As a fellow American, I say: Close enough! Watch them burn through “Memory Lane” below, and wonder whether Eddy Current will ever follow up 2019’s All In Good Time. (All in good time, I suppose.)
The recent Bonny Doon single “Clock Keeps Ticking” was great, by the way.