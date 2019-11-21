Within garage-punk circles, Melbourne’s Eddy Current Suppression Ring were considered one of the best bands in the world not that long ago. But ECSR haven’t put out any albums since 2009’s Rush To Relax. So it’s a very cool surprise that the band is coming back with a new album next month. And it’s even cooler that their new song is really, really good.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Eddy Current Suppression Ring have announced that they’ve got a new album called All In Good Time coming out. (That title has to be some kind of joke about their long absence, right?) We won’t have to wait much longer to hear the LP it’s coming in just a few weeks. And in the meantime, they’ve shared the first single.

“Out Quiet Whisper” is a nervy, riff-driven jam with nasally Buzzcocks-y vocals and a thumping, minimal beat. It’s a tense song, but it’s catchy, too, and there’s something elemental about its slashing guitars. Check it out below.

All In Good Time is out 12/13 on Castle Face.