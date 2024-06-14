Meet Me @ The Altar – “Sucker” (Jonas Brothers Cover)

Meet Me @ The Altar – “Sucker” (Jonas Brothers Cover)

New Music June 14, 2024 12:01 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Meet Me @ The Altar Announce released their debut album Past // Present // Future on Fueled By Ramen. The pop-punk up-and-comers covered “Take Me Away” from Freaky Friday for the deluxe, and today they’re sharing a rendition of Jonas Brothers’ 2019 comeback single “Sucker.”

“On the list of artists who have inspired us to make music and be in a band, the Jonas Brothers sit right at the very top,” the group said in a statement. “They embody everything that’s great about New Jersey, just like our drummer, Ada. We had such a blast putting our own spin on ‘Sucker’ and hope the fans have as much fun with it as we did!”

Hear their take on “Sucker” below.

