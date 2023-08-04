Just a couple of weeks ago, Meet Me @ The Altar announced the deluxe version of their studio debut album, Past // Present // Future, which is out in September and features four new tracks. We’ve already written about one of those new additions, “Give It Up,” and today the band are sharing a cover of ’00s pop-punk gem “Take Me Away,” which Lindsay Lohan famously played with her on-screen Freaky Friday band, Pink Slip. (Fun fact: “Take Me Away” was originally released by the Australian band Lash in 2001. Christina Vidal actually covered it for 2003’s Freaky Friday.)

“Aside from it just being an absolutely iconic moment in pop culture, ‘Take Me Away,’ Pink Slip, and Freaky Friday as a whole had a lot of influence over us growing up. It’s everything we love all meshed into one – female representation in punk music, and on screen! Being able to pay homage to such an endless well of inspiration to us was really gratifying. It really takes you back to an era that I think we all miss,” comment Meet Me @ The Altar.

Listen to and watch the video for “Take Me Away.”

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen.