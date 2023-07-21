Meet Me @ The Altar – “Give It Up”
In March, Meet Me @ The Altar released their studio debut album, Past // Present // Future. Today, the Florida pop punks are announcing a deluxe edition of that album coming in September — it’ll feature four new tracks, including a cover of the Freaky Friday classic “Take Me Away.” In tandem with the deluxe announce, Meet Me @ The Altar are sharing one of those additional songs: “Give It Up.”
“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” share the group. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out. Even though we love this song so much, we didn’t think it fit sonically with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future. We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”
Listen to “Give It Up” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Say It (To My Face)”
02 “Try”
03 “Kool”
04 “T.M.I”
05 “Same Language”
06 “A Few Tomorrows”
07 “Need Me”
08 “It’s Over For Me”
09 “Thx 4 Nothin’”
10 “Rocket Science”
11 “King Of Everything”
12 “Give It Up”
13 “Take Me Away (Freaky Friday Cover)”
14 “Strangers”
15 “Changes”
TOUR DATES:
08/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/15 – Toronto, CA @ Budweiser Stage
08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavillion at The Mann
08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bankk Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/01 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater
09/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/06 – David Zell Trailer Park, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
09/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
09/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go *
*Festival appearance
Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen.