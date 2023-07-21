In March, Meet Me @ The Altar released their studio debut album, Past // Present // Future. Today, the Florida pop punks are announcing a deluxe edition of that album coming in September — it’ll feature four new tracks, including a cover of the Freaky Friday classic “Take Me Away.” In tandem with the deluxe announce, Meet Me @ The Altar are sharing one of those additional songs: “Give It Up.”

“‘Give It Up’ is a song about frustration,” share the group. “It’s about feeling lost, confused, and indecisive about which way to go. A big takeaway from this song is that sometimes you need help figuring it out. Even though we love this song so much, we didn’t think it fit sonically with the initial tracklist of Past // Present // Future. We wanted the deluxe release to be a glimpse into another side of us, giving you a sound that’s fresh, new, and different.”

Listen to “Give It Up” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Say It (To My Face)”

02 “Try”

03 “Kool”

04 “T.M.I”

05 “Same Language”

06 “A Few Tomorrows”

07 “Need Me”

08 “It’s Over For Me”

09 “Thx 4 Nothin’”

10 “Rocket Science”

11 “King Of Everything”

12 “Give It Up”

13 “Take Me Away (Freaky Friday Cover)”

14 “Strangers”

15 “Changes”

TOUR DATES:

08/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/12 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/15 – Toronto, CA @ Budweiser Stage

08/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavillion at The Mann

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bankk Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/01 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater

09/02 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/06 – David Zell Trailer Park, FL @ Hard Rock Live (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)

09/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

09/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/14 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

10/01 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go *

*Festival appearance

Past // Present // Future (Deluxe) is out 9/29 via Fueled By Ramen.