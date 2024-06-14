Watch ANOHNI And The Johnsons Perform For The First Time In Nine Years

Last year, ANOHNI And The Johnsons released My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010’s Swanlight, though ANOHNI unveiled the solo album Hopelessness in 2016. Tonight, the ensemble performed their first show in nine years, which was also ANOHNI’s first performance in over seven years.

Revered performance artist Marina Abramović introduced the concert, which took place in Athens at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus. From My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, ANOHNI And The Johnsons played “It Must Change,” “Go Ahead,” “Can’t,” and “Why Am I Alive Now?” Their new song from earlier this week, “Breaking,” was not performed. Watch footage below.