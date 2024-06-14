Last year, Veruca Salt co-leader Louise Post released Sleepwalker, her first-ever solo album. A few months later, Post unveiled her new band VEYLS, and they released their debut EP Widow. Now, Post has a new solo single called “You Get High,” which she produced herself. It’s a charged-up alt-rock jam, and it nails the combination of big hooks and churning guitar sound that few very of the ’90s revivalists have mastered. Listen below.

<a href="https://louisepost.bandcamp.com/track/you-get-high">You Get High by Louise Post</a>

“You Get High” is out now on Velveteen.