Louise Post – “You Get High”
Last year, Veruca Salt co-leader Louise Post released Sleepwalker, her first-ever solo album. A few months later, Post unveiled her new band VEYLS, and they released their debut EP Widow. Now, Post has a new solo single called “You Get High,” which she produced herself. It’s a charged-up alt-rock jam, and it nails the combination of big hooks and churning guitar sound that few very of the ’90s revivalists have mastered. Listen below.
“You Get High” is out now on Velveteen.