VEYLS – “Widow”

New Music November 3, 2023 1:13 PM By Chris DeVille

Louise Post of Veruca Salt has a new band called VELYS. Described as “a passion-project that came out of the pandemic,” the band matches Post with Coco Medvitz and Culley Johnson. Their debut EP Widow is out in a few weeks, and today they’ve shared its title track, a pensive slow-burn that eventually explodes into a full-fledged rocker. “What’s said is said/ Done is done,” goes the chorus. “Burn the hills and wait for water.”

For some reason they’ve made the music video unplayable outside YouTube, so go there if you want to see it. Otherwise, you can get the audio-only “Widow” experience below.

Widow is out 12/1.

