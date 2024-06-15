Watch Janet Jackson Mix Tinashe’s “Nasty” With Her Own “Nasty” In Concert

Tinashe’s hit “Nasty” is everywhere. The musician brought the infectious tune to late-night television earlier this week; in addition to being viral on TikTok, the track has been absurdly remixed with Beach House’s “Space Song” by users on the platform. On Friday, Janet Jackson performed a mash-up of her own 1986 song “Nasty” and Tinashe’s in Utah.

Jackson is currently on the Together Again tour. Tinashe reacted to a video of Jackson singing a rendition of her track: “Woahhhhh …” A few years ago Tinashe named Jackson as one of her idols and said her 1997 album The Velvet Rope was her favorite album of all time. Tinashe also launched her own weed strand in collaboration with the brand RYTHM earlier this month. Watch a clip of Jackson’s performance below.

Janet Jackson mixes her ‘Nasty’ with Tinashe’s ‘Nasty’ at her concert. pic.twitter.com/8NcxqNvBUO — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 15, 2024

Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us ❤️ — TINASHE (@Tinashe) February 12, 2021