It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Beach Bunny. The Chicago indie rock darlings released Emotional Creature in 2022, which earned them a Stereogum cover story. Today, they’re back with their first material since then: a self-described “self-sabotage bop” called “Vertigo,” out via AWAL.

About the track, Lili Trifilio said, “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self awareness so ergo a bop about self sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4 hour flight.”

“Vertigo” explodes with the theatrical bombast of 2000s pop punk, whether that be Paramore or early Panic! At The Disco. Check it out below.