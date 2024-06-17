Beach Bunny – “Vertigo”

New Music June 17, 2024 11:51 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Beach Bunny – “Vertigo”

New Music June 17, 2024 11:51 AM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Beach Bunny. The Chicago indie rock darlings released Emotional Creature in 2022, which earned them a Stereogum cover story. Today, they’re back with their first material since then: a self-described “self-sabotage bop” called “Vertigo,” out via AWAL.

About the track, Lili Trifilio said, “People always ask me where’s the sad girl anthems but I’m on a journey of self awareness so ergo a bop about self sabotage, jealousy, and generally spiraling (classic) — I wrote this on an airplane in my head and tried to demo it in the bathroom very sneakily but airplane bathrooms are super loud so as to not forget how it went since the audio was trash I sang it in my head for the entire duration of a 4 hour flight.”

“Vertigo” explodes with the theatrical bombast of 2000s pop punk, whether that be Paramore or early Panic! At The Disco. Check it out below.

Related

Beach Bunny’s Big Breakthrough
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Curious Case Of The Underselling Arena Tours

1 week ago 0

Watch All Four R.E.M. Members Perform Together For The First Time In 17 Years

5 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest