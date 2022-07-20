Beach Bunny – “Weeds”

This week, Beach Bunny are releasing their sophomore album, Emotional Creature — check out our profile of the band here. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “Oxygen,” “Fire Escape,” “Karaoke,” and “Entropy” — and today the Chicago band is back with one more before the album’s out in full on Friday. “Weeds” is a likable and hooky one that Lili Trifilio said “felt like I was taking ownership of my emotions instead of letting my emotions drive me into despair.” Watch a video for it below.

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.