Beach Bunny – “Weeds”

Zachary Hertzman

New Music July 20, 2022 12:01 PM By James Rettig
0

Beach Bunny – “Weeds”

Zachary Hertzman

New Music July 20, 2022 12:01 PM By James Rettig
0

This week, Beach Bunny are releasing their sophomore album, Emotional Creature — check out our profile of the band here. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already — “Oxygen,” “Fire Escape,” “Karaoke,” and “Entropy” — and today the Chicago band is back with one more before the album’s out in full on Friday. “Weeds” is a likable and hooky one that Lili Trifilio said “felt like I was taking ownership of my emotions instead of letting my emotions drive me into despair.” Watch a video for it below.

Emotional Creature is out 7/22 via Mom+Pop.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Darkness Agree With Mastodon: Opening For Disturbed Is The Worst

5 days ago 0

Glorilla – “Tomorrow”

3 days ago 0

Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle”

3 days ago 0

We Were Front And Center For The Armed At Pitchfork Fest And Holy Shit

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest