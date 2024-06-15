Watch The Killers Cover The Kinks In Dublin

The Killers are having fun this month. While celebrating 20 years of their seminal debut Hot Fuss, the band covered “Maps” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at Gov Ball and “A Little Respect” by Erasure the evening before at Bowery Ballroom. On Friday during the second night of the Rebel Diamonds Tour, they performed the Kinks’ 1982 song “Come Dancing” in Dublin.

The setlist, which was much different from the one at the same venue the prior night, had “Exitlude” for the first time in seven years as well as “Bones” and “Pressure Machine” for the first time in two years. Tonight will be their third consecutive show at the 3Arena. Watch footage from Friday below.

UPDATE: Night 3 had “Battle Born” for the first time in 11 years and cover of Elvis Presley’s “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”