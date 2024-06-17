Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour is getting ready to follow up 2015’s Rattle That Lock with the new album Luck And Strange and to head out on his first tour in eight years. We posted Gilmour’s lead single “The Piper’s Call,” and now he’s also shared a song that he recorded with his daughter Romany.

“Between Two Points” is a cover of a track that UK indie-pop duo the Montgolfier Brothers first released in 1999. 22-year-old Romany Gilmour sings lead and plays harp on David’s version, which stretches the track out to six minutes and includes an emotive guitar solo. In a press release, David says, “I’ve had that song on my playlist since it was released. More recently, I mentioned it to one or two people. I assumed that it had been a hit, but no one knew it. I asked Romany to give it a go.” Below, listen to the Gilmours’ cover and the Montgolfier Brothers’ original.

Luck And Strange is out 9/6 on Sony.