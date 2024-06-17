Burial may have made the leap to XL with this year’s “Dreamfear” b/w “Boy Sent Above” single, but it seems he’s still keeping one foot in Hyperdub world. Last summer he released a split with Kode9, aka Hyperdub founder Steve Goodman, and today the two producers have another joint release out in the world.

The latest Burial/Kode9 split 12″ leads off with “Phoneglow,” one of the more pop-oriented Burial tracks to date. Though it spans nine minutes, the song centers on pop-R&B vocals far less ghostly than your average Burial production. Kode9’s contribution to the record is “Eyes Go Blank,” a darker and more jarring five-minute offering that — despite its rampant drum ‘n’ bass breakbeats — feels as much like avant-pop as dance music. Check out both songs below.

<a href="https://burial.bandcamp.com/album/phoneglow-eyes-go-blank">Phoneglow / Eyes Go Blank by Burial, Kode9</a>

Phoneglow/Eyes Go Blank is officially out 6/18 via Hyperdub. Order it here.